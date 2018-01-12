CES – DynaFocals Smart Glasses Give Your Progressive Lenses Auto-focus

LAS VEGAS – The idea of moving your head to see through the different focus areas in progressive lens glasses seems pretty crappy to PH Techical Labs, so they invented Dynafocals: glasses frames that adjust the lenses for you. Dynafocals have a proximity sensor to gauge how far away whatever you’re looking at is, and can subtly move the lenses so you’re looking through the right part. They’ll be available this year for US$149 and the company includes instructions for your optometrist on making the lenses.

