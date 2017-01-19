Curious what the planet would look like if all the world’s ice melted? Let’s just say the topic has been on my mind lately. National Geographic did the math, with pictures to help us wrap our heads around it. If all the world’s ice melted—an extreme eventuality that would require thousands of years—sea levels would rise an estimated 216 feet. Unsurprisingly, what we know as “coast” today would become “offshore.” In North America, the Atlantic seaboard is gone, as is Florida. In my novel (set in 2139), the Philly Bay is a thing, but that was based on a model of just 22 meters (72 feet) in sea levels rising. In Nat Geo‘s more extreme model, the Central Valley in California becomes a giant bay. San Diego goes bye, bye, as does a little town in Texas called “Houston.” Nat Geo has detailed maps of all the continents, including the desert formerly known as North Africa, the desert formerly known as Australia, and parts of China that are currently home to some 600 million people. As noted above, this map represents the ultimate extreme of global warming, including melted Antartica ice sheets that have survived previous warming periods. The point, though, is that it’s fascinating to see what it might look like.
Check It Out: What Earth Would Look Like if All the Ice Melted
If 20 million people went swimming in the pacific ocean, their body heat would affect the temperature of the ocean on some micro level. But not enough to make any meaningful difference.
Likewise, there is a small effect from human activity on the climate, but not anything which is significant. During World War 2, all the scientists in Germany supported faulty racial science ideas. Science was commandeered by political pressure. We are going to look back on manmade climate change in a similar way.
Jackadoodle – what you fail to realize is that climate change denial is to a much higher degree a result of political influence on science than the idea of man-made climate change itself. Besides, the question is irrelevant. If there is anything we can do to at least partially prevent the potentially disastrous effects of climate change, then we are morally obliged to do it.
Jackadoodle, the rise in sea temperatures is not “micro” and it is significant. Ocean levels have been rising for the past decade right in line with the warming of the planet. If you continue to deny climate change then put your money where your ill-informed mouth is and buy beachfront property in Florida. If you’re right you’ll have a nice winter retreat. If 97.8% of all scientists worldwide (who live under a wide range of politics and cultures) are right, you’ll have to learn to scuba dive to visit your property. I put my money on the overwhelming scientific consensus.