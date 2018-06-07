Apple’s planned improvements for the Apple TV make it a great streaming device for an increasingly all-digital age, but if you’re intent on sticking with physical media, you can pick up an incredible collection of more than 21,000 UHD, Blu-ray, HD-DVD, DVD, Laserdisc, VHS, and even Beta films on eBay and never need to communicate with the outside world again. It will cost you $1 million but, hey, free shipping!

Check It Out: Want to Buy a Giant Library of Blu-rays, DVDs, and Laserdiscs?