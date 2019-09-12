Recycle Smarter With the Ecofriendly AI Recycling App

Recycling can significantly offset CO2 emissions from manufacturing – but did you know that most of the items we put in our blue bin end up in the trash if they’re too dirty? In light of recent news stating that China will no longer accept most of our recyclable materials, we have to make sure that recycling loads contain less than 0.5% trash or else the whole load will be sent to the landfill. That’s why Ecofriendly created their app. Their computer vision technology uses a custom neural network which is trained on hundreds of examples of #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, and #7 plastic as well as other materials such as aluminum and steel cans, aluminum foil, cardboard, paper, glass, and more. Powered by the latest innovations in visual search technology, it can identify the material of the object you are trying to recycle, and let you know whether it is really recyclable or not. App Store: Ecofriendly – Free