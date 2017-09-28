EdTech: Build Your Own Luci Solar Light Kits for STEM Teachers and Kids

Mpowered launched Build Your Own Luci kits for EdTech and STEM education market this week. These kits allow kids to build their own solar lights from a kit. That kit comes with “three modular disks, a transparent cover, two USB cables, a whole bunch of LEDs and an activities booklet.” It’s designed to teach kids scientific principles while building their own solar lights—customizable solar lights at that! The booklet includes guided activities and instructions, and I think this is super awesome nifty keen. The kits are $34.95 and are available now. The video below starts out with some fun kid stuff, but at the 1 minute mark it gets to the kit.

