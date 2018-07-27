Hold on to your sorting hat because LEGO just announced one of its largest kits ever: Hogwarts Castle from the Harry Potter series. The kit includes a whopping 6,020 pieces with four mini figures and 27 microfigures. The castle is amazingly detailed with rotating staircases, the Great Hall, Chamber or Secrets, Room of Requirement, the library, Hagrid’s hut, stained glass windows, the Whomping Willow, and more. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle kit is priced at US$399.99 and will be available on September 1st. LEGO VIP members, however, can get it on August 15th.

Check It Out: The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle is Awesome and Huge