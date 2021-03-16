I reviewed an Ekster wallet a couple years ago and I thought it was a good, high quality wallet. I still have it and use it daily. Today the company informed me of its latest release: a leather MagSafe wallet for the iPhone 12. It has room for at least three cards and cash and is thinner than Apple’s wallet (3mm) at just 1mm. It’s also more affordable at US$33. The leather is suitability-sourced and features the same thumb slot so you can easily access your cards.

Check It Out: Ekster Releases Leather MagSafe Wallet for iPhone 12