There’s no shortage of charging stands for Apple Watch, but the W3 Stand from Elago certainly has a unique appeal. Available in white or black, the W3 mimics the design of the original Apple Macintosh, first released back in 1984. It’s just non-functional plastic, of course, but it can give longtime Apple fans a jolt of nostalgia each morning. The Elago W3 is available now from Amazon for about $17 including shipping. Thanks to Apple Insider for the heads up.

Check It Out: Wake Up to Classic Mac Nostalgia with the Elago W3 Apple Watch Stand