Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Close Up at CES 2017

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – Elgato’s new Thunderbolt 3 dock loads up your Touch Bar MacBook Pro with all the ports you need. Tim Böth highlights the features for Jeff Gamet at CES 2017.

Check It Out: Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock Close Up at CES 2017

The Mac Observer's CES 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • iMazing
  • The Omni Group
  • Merlin Project
  • MacPaw
  • Elgato

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account