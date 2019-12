Ellen De Genres and former First Lady Michelle Obama visited Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington, D.C. There, they handed out an iPad from Apple to every pupil. Furthermore, the teachers got MacBook Airs and the school got new iMacs (via Cult of Mac). A video shows the moment the pupils realized what was happening!

