It’s hard to imagine Game of Thrones without Daenerys Targaryen, specifically as portrayed by actress Emilia Clarke. Only now are we finding out how close that came to being reality. Ms. Clarke sat down with The New Yorker for a Personal History article about how she had not one, but two aneurysms and had to have surgery for each one. She also shares a bit of how she officially became involved with this indie little HBO program and the charity she helped found to assist others in the same situation. It’s a fascinating read for the peek into her head, literally and figuratively.

Check It Out: Emilia Clarke Almost Didn’t Finish Game of Thrones