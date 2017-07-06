Enlight 2 Give You More iPhone Photo Editing Tools for Free

Lightricks unveiled Enlight 2 on Thursday, giving iPhone users an updated version of the already capable photo editing app. Version 2, now called Enlight Photofox, lets you blend together multiple photos, included editing layers, includes drawing tools and loads of filters, supports 16-bit and Raw images, and more. It’s great for turning your photos into artistic works and just touching up your vacation pics. The new version is free and for US$3.99 a month, $19.99 a year, or $39.99 for a perpetual license you can unlock additional image editing features. Enlight Photofox is available for download at Apple’s App Store.

