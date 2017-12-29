Erasing Your Face is the Creepiest iPhone X Camera Trick So Far

Mapping your face for Animoji is a pretty cool use for the iPhone X front-facing TrueDepth camera, but making your face disappear completely? That’s creepy, a little cool, and exactly what app developer Kazuya Noshiro did. He made an app that cuts out your face while leaving your eyes and mouth behind. It tracks your face in real time so whatever is behind you is always visible, and it’s pretty impressive if not a little unsettling. He hasn’t released his app, but you can see it in action on his Twitter feed.

