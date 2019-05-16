Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Official iOS App

The Eurovision song contest is taking place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Saturday. The annual competition features a variety of musical entries from across Europe and…err…Australia. Obviously. The official Eurovision app has a variety of features, including a shop to buy the music, a live stream of the contest, and profiles of the contestants. Most importantly, viewers can use the app to cast their vote for the winner, which is decided by a combination of professional judges and public vote. Remember though, you can’t vote for your own country’s entry! The app is free and available on iOS from the App Store.

