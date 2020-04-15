Version 4.2 of Eve’s app brings automatic syncing of Eve settings across your iOS devices, improved support for HomeKit cameras, redesigned appearance controls for your Rooms, and more. The company is also preparing for the release of Eve Cam which will starting shipping May 2020.

Eve Cam exclusively taps into HomeKit technology to deliver state-of-the-art privacy by design, with no parallel data sharing, no account or registration, and no tracking or profiling. And even when you’re at home and have disabled all video features, you can still use Eve Cam as a full-blown motion sensor to control your other HomeKit-enabled accessories.

App Store: Eve for HomeKit – Free

Check It Out: Eve 4.2 Update Improves Support for HomeKit Cameras