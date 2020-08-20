Eve Home was updated Thursday to bring new features to customers. Specifically, the update involves Eve Cam. A feature in the app called “My Cameras” gives you a big, full screen overview that shows you live video feeds from all your HomeKit-enabled cameras. You can also flip the camera image of Eve Cam to give you more mounting options. Speaking of Eve Cam, the company has a great deal: You can buy two of them for US$279.95 at Evehome.com.

