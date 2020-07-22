Eve for HomeKit updated to 4.4 recently and a major feature added is called Smart Schedule Suspension for Eve Aqua. This lets you pause your watering schedules if the weather forecast calls for rain so your plants won’t be overwatered. This is enabled by a built-in Siri Shortcut within the app. You can use from Siri, the Shortcuts app, the widget in Today View, or as an automation. Eve has more information in its blog post. App Store: Free

Check It Out: ‘Eve for HomeKit’ 4.4 Update Adds Smart Schedule Suspension