A new journaling app called Everlog has recently launched. Coming in at only 4.2 MB in size, it’s a lightweight and elegant journal and diary app that helps you reflect on your life. Everlog was created with the simple premise of being fast and uncluttered, so it’s just you and your thoughts. Want to add to or reflect on an entry? With reflections you can do just that! Swipe right on any entry in the timeline or tap the reflection button in the editor and start reflecting. An expandable weekly / monthly calendar gives you a birds eye view of your journaling activity, as well as helping you travel back in time in a breeze. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Everlog can protect your journal entries with a passcode, as well as Face ID or Touch ID.

