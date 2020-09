YouTuber Kaustubh Debnath dives into iOS 14 Spatial Audio to explain what it is, how it works, what devices it runs on, and where you can find content that supports it. Spatial Audio is a feature for AirPods Pro that can give you “surround sound” without needing multiple speakers. Em Lazer-Walker has a good write-up of it here but Mr. Debnath’s video is also a good resource.