In a new video, creator M. Knight Shyamalan explains one of the key scenes in the first episode of Servant season three. In it, Leanne leaves Turner’s house for the first time, and the filmmaker outlines the techniques he used to capture her paranoia. The episode is available now to Apple TV+ subscribers, with new ones being released each Friday.

Check It Out: Dissecting the Scene Explainer From ‘Servant’ Season Three Premiere Episode