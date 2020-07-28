Facetune Video is the latest app from Lightricks. It’s a video retouching tool that lets you edit your selfie videos to smooth skin, whiten teeth, reshape facial features, change eye color, and apply lipstick. Of course, the standard video editing tools are there to control aspects like contrast and brightness. Just apply these edits to one frame of the video and the app will apply it to the rest of the video automatically. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

Check It Out: Introducing ‘Facetune Video’ for Video Retouching