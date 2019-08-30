APP SALE: Productivity App Fantastical 2 is 40% Off

Flexibits Inc is having a sale for its calendar app Fantastical 2: The app is 40% off and now only US$2.99. Fantastical’s natural language engine is expressive and intelligent so you can write in your own style. Fantastical recognizes holidays, days of the week, the location of your event, repeating events, and more. If your device supports dictation, you can also speak the details of your event or reminder and Fantastical will automatically interpret your speech. Prefer to see your schedule the old-fashioned way? No problem at all. Pull down on the DayTicker and it will conveniently turn into a month calendar. Pull down on the calendar and you’re back to the DayTicker. Best of all, Fantastical works with the same calendar accounts already set up with the built-in iOS Calendar app: iCloud, Google Calendar, Yahoo, Exchange, and more. App Store: Fantastical 2 – US$2.99