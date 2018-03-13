The trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald—the next film from the Harry Potter universe—has dropped. And it looks great! The sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the new film continues the adventures of Newt Scamander, who is in the services of the handsome young Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law). This is all happening in the 1920s, remember. The trailer indicates the film will more deeply focus on the anti-fascist themes that have always been part of the Potter universe, and seem all the more relevant today. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is set to debut on November 16th, 2018, and I can’t wait!

Check It Out: The Trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Dropped – Watch It Here