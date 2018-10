Flexibits has a new update out for Fantastical 2 on the iPhone that adds Apple Watch Series 4 Inforgraph complications. If you upgraded your Apple Watch to watchOS 5 Fantastical now supports the Siri watch face, and it works with Siri Shortcuts, too. Fantastical is an alternative to the Calendar app that uses Apple’s events database. It’s priced at US$2.99 for the iPhone, and the update is free for current customers.

Check It Out: Fantastical 2 Gets Apple Watch Series 4 Infograph Complications