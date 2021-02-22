Ansix Designs has launched the Fantom C wallet on Kickstarter. It’s a MagSafe wallet designed for the iPhone 12 with an aluminum body and ceramic coated carbon fiber finish. It’s a thick wallet at 8mm; while the iPhone 12 is 7.4mm. But if you’re looking for a rugged wallet to hold your cards, maybe this is right for you. It has RFID/NFC protection and can hold 3-5 cards. There are two price tiers: an early bird special (right now there six left) for CA$89 that ships in May, and the regular tier for CA$95 that ships in June.

