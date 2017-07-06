Fender Highlights its Guitars in New Apple Music Playlists

Guitar maker Fender has teamed up with Apple Music to show off its products with several new curated playlists. The playlists include Roots Rock & Twang, Best of Under the Radar, Best of Everything Acoustic, Best of the Rock You Need to Know, and Shuffle — Today’s Hits. The playlists are clearly designed to show off Fender guitars, but they’re worth checking out because the playlists are loaded up with some pretty awesome songs. Turns out a lot of great musicians use Fender guitars.

