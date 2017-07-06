Fender Highlights its Guitars in New Apple Music Playlists

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Cool Stuff Found

Guitar maker Fender has teamed up with Apple Music to show off its products with several new curated playlists. The playlists include Roots Rock & Twang, Best of Under the Radar, Best of Everything Acoustic, Best of the Rock You Need to Know, and Shuffle — Today’s Hits. The playlists are clearly designed to show off Fender guitars, but they’re worth checking out because the playlists are loaded up with some pretty awesome songs. Turns out a lot of great musicians use Fender guitars.

Check It Out: Fender Highlights its Guitars in New Apple Music Playlists

Fender Highlights its Guitars in New Apple Music Playlists

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account