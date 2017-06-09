Feral shipped Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for Mac (and Linux) this week. This installment of the popular large-scale warfare plaform puts the player as one of three ever-warring factions. It includes giant war machines, new graphics, new weapons, and elite squads. It also has both a single player game and multiplayer. It’s US$59.99, and is currently only available through Feral. The company releases many of its titles on the Mac App Store and Steam, too, but has not yet done so with this title. The original trailer for Dawn of War III for Mac is embedded below, and it looks amazing.

Check It Out: Feral Ships Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for Mac, Watch the Trailer