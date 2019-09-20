I’m a huge fan of the FIFA Soccer games, and the latest version for mobile is available on iPhone and iPad now. It arrived days before the game console version came out. Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard features on the cover image. This version of the games allows you to play 11v11 matches against friends and compete in a number of competitions. You can also keep your team from last year via the new Legacy Mode. FIFA Soccer is free with in-game purchases available.

Check It Out: FIFA Mobile 2020 Soccer Game is Here