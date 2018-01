FileMaker, an Apple subsidiary, released a new commercial today featuring a few “staff members” from the US version of The Office. Check it out and watch how these Beet Lords manage their entire business with FileMaker. It’s as if anyone can do it (and, truth be told, anyone can: we use FileMaker here at both TMO and BackBeat Media to manage our entire operation).

Check It Out: “Wait, We’re Worth Millions?” New FileMaker Commercial Takes The Office Staff to The Beet Lord!