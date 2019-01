Apple subsidiary Filemaker is fed up of hype. Its latest Workplace Innovation film features a firm using Filemaker to try and resolve the issue of lost deliveries. Oh, and a new, casual, office dress-code. I like the idea of cutting away from a lot of the hyperbole that accompanies tech innovation these days, and this clip is rather fun. The less said about the man-bun the better though!

Check It Out: Filemaker wants Everyday to be Casual Friday