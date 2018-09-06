The latest update to the browser—Firefox 62—brings automatic Dark Mode on macOS. When you turn on Dark Mode in macOS Mojave, Firefox will now automatically enable its dark theme. The update also sets “the groundwork for future releases that will help people feel safe online.” The company announced last week that the browser would eventually block third-party ad trackers and remove cookies from websites by default. Another component of today’s update are variable fonts. These let you create typography with a single file. For example, if you had the Arial font, there would be a separate file for Arial Bold, Arial Italic, etc. Now it’s included in one file, and websites with a lot of text that switch to this will load with less data than before.

Check It Out: Firefox 62 Introduces Automatic Dark Mode and More