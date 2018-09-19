Check Out the First Captain Marvel Trailer

Marvel Studios has been hard at work on its newest super hero movie, Captain Marvel, and the first trailer looks pretty awesome. Captain Marvel, played by Brie Larson, is an interplanetary soldier trying to protect Earth from an alien invasion. We get to see Captain Marvel, Nick Fury and Agent Colson, the Skrulls who can shape-shift to look like anyone, plus lots of action. Captain Marvel is scheduled for release on March 8th, 2019.