Apple Shares Trailer for Apple TV+ Show ‘Central Park’

Apple has shared the first trailer for its upcoming animated music comedy Central Park. From the co-creator of Bob’s Burgers Loren Bouchard, it follows the life of a family living in Central Park. Voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs, and Stanley Tucci. It arrives to the Apple TV app on May 29.