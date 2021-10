Alongside three new trailers, Apple TV+ also released a first look at the forthcoming sci-fi series Invasion. The series from Simon Kinberg (X-Men, Deadpool, The Martian) and Dave Weill (Hunters) was hit with a COVID-induced pause but resumed filming in August last year. However, the first three episodes will finally become available to subscribers on October 22.

Check It Out: First Look at ‘Invasion’ Coming to Apple TV+