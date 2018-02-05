First Solo: A Star Wars Story Trailer Finally Drops

We’ve been anxiously waiting for the first Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer ever since the movie was announced, and now it’s out. Considering the massive production turmoil the movie has been through, including firing and replacing directors, this could’ve been a minute and a half of pain and disappointment. Instead, it looks like we’re getting a face-paced and fun heist movie set in the Star Wars universe with young Han Solo. Hopefully the movie will live up to the trailer’s expectations. Solo: A Star Wars Story opens on Memorial Day.

