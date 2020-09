The first trailer for Apple TV+ show Long Way Up landed on Tuesday. The series features Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman riding electric motorbikes over 13,000 miles over 100 days. Their adventures started in the city of Ushuaia at the tip of South America and they eventually end up in LA, after going through 16 border crossings and 13 countries. The first three episodes will air on September 18.

Check It Out: First Trailer for ‘Long Way Up’ on Apple TV+ Lands