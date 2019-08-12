Apple Releases First Trailer for ‘The Morning Show’

The first trailer for forthcoming Apple TV+ series The Morning Show landed Monday. The show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Withersppon and Steve Carell. The trailer hit many of the notes you might expect about a program set around morning TV in this current day and age. Intense piano music? Check. Dramatic dialogue? Check. Lingering shots of a TV newsroom and control room? Check. This trailer does not give much away then, but it shows preparations for releasing series on Apple TV+ is gearing up.

