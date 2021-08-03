Fisk University, T-Mobile Launch 5G VR Human Cadaver Lab

I see dead people…in virtual reality! Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile, and VictoryXR have teamed up to launch an interactive 5G-powered VR human cadaver lab for students in pre-med and biology-related majors. Inside the lab, students will examine the internal organs of various human systems, and the professor can even remove the organs from the body and pass them around for students to hold and open. Students will have the ability to enlarge the organ to a size large enough where they can even step inside to better learn how it works. In addition to organ systems, the cadavers will also include complete skeletal and muscle structures.

