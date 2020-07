“Fitness Coach by JumpyCat” is an app I discovered over the weekend. It gives you personalized workouts entirely created by artificial intelligence. You’ll get audio instructions and videos to watch as you power through over 15,000 bodyweight workouts. There’s a workout for everyone and across different categories like cardio, HIIT, stretching, anti-stress, knee-friendly, and more. App Store: Free (Offers In-App Purchases)

Check It Out: ‘Fitness Coach by JumpyCat’ Gives You AI Workouts