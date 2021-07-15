Fjorden is a professional, pocketable iPhone camera grip. It’s compatible with MagSafe iPhones like the iPhone 12 series, and there is a case for non-MagSafe iPhone 11 models. Here are some of its features: Two-Stage Shutter Button – Just like your real camera: Half-press to focus, full-press to capture the image. Customizable Control Dial – Easily adjust exposure, shutter speed, ISO, portrait mode aperture, manual focus, and other parameters without changing your hand position. Multi-Function Button – You choose what it does: Trigger portrait mode or selfie mode, select flash mode, or switch between other custom settings. Zoom Lever – Quickly switch between iPhone lenses, or smoothly zoom in and out.

Check It Out: Fjorden iPhone Camera Grip Launches on Kickstarter