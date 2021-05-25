Flexibits Releases Cardhop 2.0 Contacts App, Premium Subscription

Flexibits has announced a major 2.0 update to its contacts app called Cardhop. Here are new features: Relationships: View family trees and set relationships between people and view org chart relationships between co-workers on Google and Office 365. Invite with Fantastical: Quickly invite people or groups to a new event with Fantastical. Business Card Scanning: Take a picture of a business card on your iPhone or iPad and Cardhop will automatically create a new contact and attach an image of the business card to the contact. Image Attachments: Easily attach images to your contacts for future reference. Widgets: Add customizable widgets to your home screen to quickly perform an action or view a contact.

