Finding just what you want on Apple’s app, music, book, and video stores can be frustrating, which is why fnd is such a cool, well, find. The website lets you search across all of Apple’s content stores along with video charts you can filter. For example, you can see all of the top free iPhone apps in the US App Store. It also has integrations for Alfred and Launch Center Pro. The fnd.io website is free to use, and a much better experience than Apple’s own store search options.

Check It Out: Better Apple App, Music, and Book Searches with fnd.io