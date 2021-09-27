The latest update to Focos adds a powerful new AI engine, but this means the app’s size is bigger than before. “With machine learning based on millions of photos, the new generation of AI engine can now provide a close-to-real depth of field for photos of all scenes. All objects in depth map now have perfect details, clear contours & sharp edges. All these advancements make the bokeh effect more real than before. It has huge size of 200 MB and the app size has increased a lot. This is a huge improvement as compared to the previous version of AI engine which was developed two years ago. However, the new function only runs on iOS 14 & 15 with iPhone 8, iPad Pro & later devices.”

Check It Out: ‘Focos’ Update Introduces New AI Engine to Add Bokeh to Photos