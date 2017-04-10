I’m not sure how I’ve never heard of Puddles the Clown, or more properly Puddles Pity Party. Dude can sing. I mean, he can sing. Check out his emo cover of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me,” or holy heck, “Come Sail Away.” OK, fine. I have a thing for clowns, the more evil the better unless they jumped the shark and formed a posse. Puddles isn’t evil, but he’s a clown, and you add in that voice, and man, this guy is awesome. So anyway, the song that brought me to Puddles Pity Party is this mashup of “Pinball Wizard” and “Folsom Prison Blues” [via Boing Boing]. In the description he acknowledges that he got the idea from the late Gregory Dean Smalley, but one way or another it’s clever. One note, though: that big flourish in Pinball Wizard was originally John Entwistle’s bass, not a guitar. Everyone thinks it’s a guitar, but no, it’s a bass. I mean, whatever, right? Because Puddles’s guitar is made of paper, so really, my pedantry isn’t the point. Right? Fine. Whatever, I’ll just try and love it, because Puddles the Clown has the voice of an angel. 😂
Check It Out: Folsom Prison Blues/Pinball Wizard Mashup by Puddles the Clown
Check out Puddles Pity Party versions of “Chandelier” and “Royals”
Astounding interpretations.
Bryan, great find …..
and yes, never heard of this guy, but a good singer and an amazing performance of The Who’s Pinball Wizard in the Johnny Cash style and to one of his tunes ……
Just curious about why you say that in The Who’s song the “big flourish” is something “everyone thinks it’s a guitar, but no, it’s a bass”. Clearly, the jangly intro is Townsend’s guitar, which means the “musical flourish” must come from elsewhere, which is Entwistle’s Bass Guitar. See:
Then there’s the “visual flourish”, the arm swing while playing his guitar, characteristic of Townsend but not Entwistle. See: .
So Puddles takes a fake guitar and swings his arm along with a “musical flourish” in the Johnny Cash song. An easy mistake to make, if you’re a clown and not a student of early British Rock ‘n Roll. If only Puddles had found a way to take that big wooden string bass in the background and swung his arm around that …….
Sorry, Missing Links:
OK, try again Townsend’s arm swing while playing guitar and musical flourish