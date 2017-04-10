Folsom Prison Blues/Pinball Wizard Mashup by Puddles the Clown

I’m not sure how I’ve never heard of Puddles the Clown, or more properly Puddles Pity Party. Dude can sing. I mean, he can sing. Check out his emo cover of Cheap Trick’s “I Want You To Want Me,” or holy heck, “Come Sail Away.” OK, fine. I have a thing for clowns, the more evil the better unless they jumped the shark and formed a posse. Puddles isn’t evil, but he’s a clown, and you add in that voice, and man, this guy is awesome. So anyway, the song that brought me to Puddles Pity Party is this mashup of “Pinball Wizard” and “Folsom Prison Blues” [via Boing Boing]. In the description he acknowledges that he got the idea from the late Gregory Dean Smalley, but one way or another it’s clever. One note, though: that big flourish in Pinball Wizard was originally John Entwistle’s bass, not a guitar. Everyone thinks it’s a guitar, but no, it’s a bass. I mean, whatever, right? Because Puddles’s guitar is made of paper, so really, my pedantry isn’t the point. Right? Fine. Whatever, I’ll just try and love it, because Puddles the Clown has the voice of an angel. 😂

