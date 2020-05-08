‘For All Mankind’: Astronaut Tours Lunar Base

A new video provides a guided tour around Jamestown – the first lunar base built on For All Mankind. The fictional base was designed to be as realistic as possible for the Apollo era. The tour is conducted by Garrett Reisman, a former Astronaut, and International Space Station crew member. Mr. Reisman served as a technical advisor on the Apple TV+ series.

