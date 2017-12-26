Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media Is Ripping Society Apart

Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the co-owner of NBA basketball team The Golden State Warriors. Oh, and he was a top executive at Facebook. And that makes his thoughts on social media salient, because he thinks social media is “ripping society apart.” He argues that Facebook and other forms of social media are little more than dopamine-producing machines that have profoundly negative effects on people and society. I recommend this as a must-watch. He also did an interview on CNBC on the topic earlier in December, where he also talked about cryptocurrency.

