Chamath Palihapitiya is a venture capitalist and the co-owner of NBA basketball team The Golden State Warriors. Oh, and he was a top executive at Facebook. And that makes his thoughts on social media salient, because he thinks social media is “ripping society apart.” He argues that Facebook and other forms of social media are little more than dopamine-producing machines that have profoundly negative effects on people and society. I recommend this as a must-watch. He also did an interview on CNBC on the topic earlier in December, where he also talked about cryptocurrency.
Check It Out: Former Facebook Exec Says Social Media Is Ripping Society Apart
One Comment Add a comment
You know, this country was founded in part to avoid mob rule, which is ugly and deep down a wrong, that amazingly the country set up to prevent and protect us from our own lesser natures. It was so important that the country passed not one, but 2 amendments regarding due process (4th and 14th) to help prevent it. This country was founded on the principle of a presumption of innocence. On the premise that it’s better to let 10 guilty people go free rather than 1 innocent person go to jail. It was a country of second and third chances.
No more. The country is run by social media mob rule. And unlike during the McCarthy era, I’m not sure if and what it would take for the country to snap out of it and have its “You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”