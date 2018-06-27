Fortnite Adds Practice Mode So You Don’t Have to Die Right Away

Fortnite is amazingly popular battle royale shooter game, but horribly frustrating for new players because it’s far too easy for new players to die before they really get started. Epic Games fixed that with a new version 4.5 update that adds a multi-player practice mode where you get an hour of play time to learn the ropes. You can build structures, practice with weapons, and more. The update also adds double pistols, a thermal scope assault rifle, stink bombs, and more weapons. Fortnite is a free download on Apple’s App Store.

