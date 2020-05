There a number of free audiobooks – autobiographies by iconic musicians – available on Apple Music. Items include Pete Townsend’s Who am I and Debbie Harry’s Girl in a band, and Motley Crue’s iconic The Dirt. The audiobooks are free courtesy of Apple Books, but available in the Browse section of Apple Music. The offer only appears to be available in the U.S. Thanks to 9to5Mac for the spot!

