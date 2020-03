Bruce Springsteen’s entire 2009 London Calling: Live In Hyde Park set is available in entirety for the first time on Apple Music. The set was filmed at the Hard Rock Calling festival. It kicks-off, naturally, with The Clash’s London Calling, before plowing through a host-of Springsteen classics. For those without an Apple Music subscription, you can now also watch the whole thing on YouTube.

