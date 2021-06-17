It’s been a long time since I’ve played RuneScape; in fact that version I was playing is now known as Old School RuneScape. The old school version is still on iOS but now it’s joined by regular, full RuneScape in all its glory, not a limited mobile version like other games. Ryan Ward, RuneScape Executive Producer, said: “Today, we finally get to share and deliver the unthinkable! We have brought one of the world’s largest, most iconic MMOs, with 20 years’ worth of rich and engaging content, to mobile. Players on mobile will be welcomed to a community of millions and get to take their hero on an endless journey through the thriving and living world of Gielinor.”

Check It Out: Full RuneScape is Now Available for iPhone and iPad